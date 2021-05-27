AAEON ATLAS RSU wins honors at Computex d&i Awards 2021
The innovative Atlas Roadside Unit (RSU) won recognition at the 2021 Computex d&i Awards as a flexible platform designed to accelerate Smart City deployment.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, the industry leader in AI and IoT network solutions, is proud to receive recognition in the COMPUTEX d&i Awards 2021. The ATLAS Roadside Unit (RSU) is honored with an award, recognized for its innovative design which helps accelerate Smart City deployment.
The COMPUTEX d&i Awards are recognized by the Information Communication Technology industry as a prestigious award promoting and highlighting innovation and driving R&D breakthroughs in the technology field from industry giants to independent up-and-coming developers. Organized by the Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the COMPUTEX d&i Awards have been held for the past 14 years ahead of COMPUTEX Taipei, Asia’s largest IT trade fair.
The ATLAS Roadside Unit (RSU) is designed to easily deploy and power a wide range of Smart City applications from Intelligent Traffic Management, smart energy management for street lamps and even environmental monitoring for up-to-date weather and road conditions. A powerful solution that is easy to deploy, the ATLAS RSU can help cities quickly set up and take advantage of emerging Smart City technologies.
The ATLAS RSU is designed to mount anywhere, adaptable to any kind of street lamp or wall mounting deployment. It is a completely integrated platform, combining camera, computer, and sensors into a single system, reducing installation complexity. Additionally, it helps to accelerate deployment of Smart City technologies by leveraging Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), 4G/LTE and 5G cellular communications, and utilizes Intel® technology to bring AI and Edge computing to monitor traffic flow, environmental conditions, and connect with any additional external sensors required.
AAEON provides cities with industry leading service and support, by creating an end-to-end solution with ATLAS RSU. From device to cloud to custom dashboard, AAEON works with city governments and managers to provide the exact level of service and support they need to deploy their Smart City. As each city is unique with differing needs, AAEON is able to meet these needs to deliver the best solution to meet those individual needs.
To learn more about the ATLAS RSU or how AAEON is helping to accelerate Smart City technology, contact your AAEON representative or visit aaeon.com.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, as well as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
