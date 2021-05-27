Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DUI / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

DUI #1

 

CASE#: 21B401253                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: VSP – Rutland  Barracks                       

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 at 0045 hours

STREET: 47 Farrell Road

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hampton Inn

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

 

Arrested

Suspect: Isaac Gallett

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the Hampton Inn parking lot in Rutland Town.  Troopers made contact with the operator, Isaac Gallett.  Troopers suspected Gallett had been driving under the influence.  Gallett was screened and subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence.  Gallett was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21     1000 hours   

 

DUI / Rutland Barracks

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

