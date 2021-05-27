DUI / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI #1
CASE#: 21B401253
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/06/2021 at 0045 hours
STREET: 47 Farrell Road
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hampton Inn
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
Arrested
Suspect: Isaac Gallett
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks made contact with a suspicious vehicle in the Hampton Inn parking lot in Rutland Town. Troopers made contact with the operator, Isaac Gallett. Troopers suspected Gallett had been driving under the influence. Gallett was screened and subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Gallett was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court (Criminal Division) at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/10/21 1000 hours