Rutland Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B401051
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 23, 2021 / 0209 hours
STREET: Simons Ave.
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Business Route 4
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cool.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aaliyah Medina
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Amanti
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Possible
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On March 23, 2021, at approximately 0209 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Simons Ave., in the Town of Rutland.
Investigation revealed Aaliyah Medina was operating Vehicle #1 travelling eastbound on Simons Ave., in the Town of Rutland, and drove off the roadway, causing Vehicle #1 to overturn, between Simons Ave. and the Otter Creek.
Medina and her two passengers of the vehicle were transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service for further evaluation. This case is under investigation.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_
