Rutland Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B401051                                      

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2021 / 0209 hours

STREET: Simons Ave.

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Business Route 4

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cool.     

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaliyah Medina

AGE: 18   

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Amanti

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Possible

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On March 23, 2021, at approximately 0209 hours, Trooper from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Simons Ave., in the Town of Rutland.

Investigation revealed Aaliyah Medina was operating Vehicle #1 travelling eastbound on Simons Ave., in the Town of Rutland, and drove off the roadway, causing Vehicle #1 to overturn, between Simons Ave. and the Otter Creek.

Medina and her two passengers of the vehicle were transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance Service for further evaluation. This case is under investigation.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION:

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A  

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

