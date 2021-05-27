Gya Labs Summer Highlights for Aromatherapy and Essential Oil Fans
DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is here! In line with the Gya Labs’ 2021 objectives, the brand has introduced new essential oils to its growing repertoire of aromatherapy products. Building upon the current collection of pure essential oils, organic essential oils and pure carrier oils, Gya Labs has set an objective to make aromatherapy more accessible for those with specific wellness needs, such as stress relief or to improve sleep quality as part of the brand’s mission to enhance daily self-care routines.
These newly launched products are available for order on GyaLabs.com and also through the brand’s Amazon storefront. The Organic Essential Oil collection includes eighteen oils, certified organic by ECOCERT and curated to fit the modern consumers’ lifestyle. Each 0.34 fl oz (10ml) bottle contains a blend of essential oils which is ideal for use in an aroma diffuser or diluted with a neutral carrier oil for topical use on skin. Highlights from the collection include:
- Gya Labs Organic Frankincense Essential Oil helps rediscover the self and rebalance the soul. Frankincense oil helps promote inner peace in aromatherapy, and can be used to enhance skincare products especially for those with mature skin.
- Gya Labs Organic Myrrh Essential Oil has an earthy, balsamic scent that’s unique to the myrrh family. This organically-sourced oil is revered for its healing qualities when blended with a carrier oil and used for topical applications, especially for aching bodies and in moisturizing dry skin.
- Gya Labs Organic Rosemary Essential Oil has been popular with some customers recently due to great feedback from those who use it to promote a healthy scalp and hair growth. The herbaceous scent of rosemary oil also aids in aromatherapy practices.
Currently, the brand’s collection includes a range of single and blended essential oils, organic essential oils, and now to build upon the aromatherapy range, the skincare and body care lines. Gya Labs believes that a little self-care and pampering goes a long way. Having a self-care routine not only makes us look good, it also brings a sense of comfort and self-confidence. Shop Gya Labs skincare range online at www.gyalabs.com where orders above US$70 enjoy a discount of 15% off and free shipping. Terms and conditions apply.
Gya Labs aims to promote self-care and uplift everyday experiences with a curated collection of aromatherapy and personal care products. Our customer-centric approach to design and wellness has led a core selection of signature essential oils and blends. In 2021, Gya Labs aims to expand within the aromatherapy arena and in the direction of skincare and body care products to meet customer demands. Visit us at www.gyalabs.com or on Amazon.
