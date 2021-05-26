Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:45 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Keith Frye, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 43 year-old Aaron Kenon, of Southwest, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.