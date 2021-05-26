Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,393 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:45 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Keith Frye, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 43 year-old Aaron Kenon, of Southwest, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 400 Block of 8th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.