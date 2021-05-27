Once Only Available in Major Cities, Robot-Assisted Liver Cancer Resection Now Performed in RI
Minimally invasive procedures by Brown Surgical Associates drastically minimizes pain, transfusion requirements, complications, and hospital stay
Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art surgeries to our patients with a singular focus - to improve their outcomes from operations”PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2021, Dr. Subhashini Ayloo, section chief for Brown Surgical Associates' Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery Division, performed Rhode Island’s first robotic platform hepatectomy.
Requiring only four tiny incisions, this approach to complex procedures enables patients needing liver resection to avoid the lengthy and sometimes painful recovery process that is commonplace with more invasive traditional procedures, resulting in a shorter hospital stay and reducing the need for pain medication. “Faster recovery is vital for cancer patients who need to undergo chemotherapy or other cancer-fighting treatments after surgery,” Dr. Ayloo said. “With this procedure, patients are able to return to cancer treatment much more rapidly than with a traditional open procedure for several reasons including elimination of wound complications, blood transfusions, and a smoother recovery process.”
Because the instruments and arms of the system are small, the incisions required with robotic approaches are a fraction of the size of those in traditional open procedures. In addition, the surgeon has a fully magnified crystal clear 3-D view inside the patient’s body through a camera. The instruments have a higher degree of precision, a key ingredient that allows surgeons to perform intricate maneuvers during complex operations such as liver resections. “As technology continues to evolve in surgery, our approach to addressing complex cancer operations will evolve. Our goal is to provide state-of-the-art surgeries to our patients with a singular focus - to improve their outcomes from operations,” Dr. Ayloo said. “It’s truly a satisfying feeling to be able to contribute with advancing skills and to have a real impact on patients during their critical phase of fighting cancer.”
About Dr. Subhashini Ayloo
Fellowship-trained Subhashini Ayloo, MD, MPH, FACS is serving as section chief for Brown Surgical Associates' Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Surgery Division. Her focus on transplantation, complex HPB cancers in morbidly obese patients with minimally invasive techniques has distinguished her for providing high-quality minimally invasive robotic surgical care in all aspects of advanced hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery and transplantation.
About Brown Surgical Associates
With more than 50 surgeons on staff and 13 office locations across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, Brown Surgical Associates is Rhode Island’s largest multidisciplinary surgical group. All of our surgeons are on the teaching faculty of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. One of six medical practices that comprise Brown Physicians Inc., Brown Surgical Associates offers consultative, diagnostic, and therapeutic services to both outpatient and inpatients for all surgical disorders from pediatric surgery through adult specialized services. Brown Surgical Associates encompasses a variety of specialties that include, bariatric, breast, endocrine, colorectal, general, hepatobiliary, pediatric, surgical oncology, thoracic, transplant surgery, and vascular surgery.
