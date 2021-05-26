I-515 Tropicana Avenue Nightly Ramp Closures June 1-5 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces milling and paving on-and-offramp improvements at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) and Tropicana Avenue (State Route 593) in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. As a result, motorists can expect the following closures:

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (June 1-2) • The northbound Interstate 515 offramp at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 1, until 5 a.m., June 2, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (June 2-3) • The northbound Interstate 515 onramp at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 2, until 5 a.m., June 3, in Clark County.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (June 3-4) • The southbound Interstate 515 offramp at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 3, until 5 a.m., June 4, in Clark County.

Friday Night – Saturday Morning (June 4-5) • The southbound Interstate 515 onramp at Tropicana Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m., June 4, until 5 a.m., June 5, in Clark County.

Traffic will be detoured along Flamingo Road. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.