Saint Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A201793
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 5/24/2021 at 1930 hours
STREET / ROAD: VT RT-78
TOWN: Highgate Center
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Janice Ploof
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Venza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 24, 2021 at 1930 hours, Vermont State Police and Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Rescue responded to the area of RT-78 and Highgate Rd for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the operator left the roadway and struck a utility pole following a suspected medical event. The operator became trapped in the vehicle before ultimately being freed and treated for injuries. No civil violations were issued as a result of this crash.
COURT ACTION: NO
COURT:
COURT DATE/TIME:
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993