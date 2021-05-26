Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,399 in the last 365 days.

Saint Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   21A201793                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2021 at 1930 hours

STREET / ROAD: VT RT-78

TOWN:  Highgate Center

WEATHER:  Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Janice Ploof

AGE:   63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Highgate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE:  Toyota        

VEHICLE MODEL:  Venza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On May 24, 2021 at 1930 hours, Vermont State Police and Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Rescue responded to the area of RT-78 and Highgate Rd for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the operator left the roadway and struck a utility pole following a suspected medical event. The operator became trapped in the vehicle before ultimately being freed and treated for injuries. No civil violations were issued as a result of this crash.

 

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

Saint Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.