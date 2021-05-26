Saint Albans // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A201793

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 5/24/2021 at 1930 hours

STREET / ROAD: VT RT-78

TOWN: Highgate Center

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Janice Ploof

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Venza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 24, 2021 at 1930 hours, Vermont State Police and Highgate Fire Department and Missisquoi Rescue responded to the area of RT-78 and Highgate Rd for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the operator left the roadway and struck a utility pole following a suspected medical event. The operator became trapped in the vehicle before ultimately being freed and treated for injuries. No civil violations were issued as a result of this crash.

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993