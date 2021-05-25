"I don't think that people, the judges and the court personnel and others who have these biases, they're not malicious," California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu said Tuesday. "They're not even conscious of the assumptions that they're making."
'Built-In Headwinds': Justice Goodwin Liu Confronts Bias in Legal Profession
