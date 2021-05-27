The Art of Rodeo by Chris Navarro
CASPER, WYOMING, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Art of Rodeo Exhibition by Wyoming artist Chris Navarro opens June 1, and runs thru June 26, 2021 at Art 321 Casper, WY 321 W Midwest Ave, Casper, WY 82601 Phone: (307) 214-0802
Opening reception and book signing for The Art of Rodeo is Thursday June 3rd at 4:30pm – 8 pm during the annual Casper Art Walk on the First Thursday of each month from June through September. The Casper Art Walk is a community celebration of the arts through Casper Wyoming’s Downtown Districts.
The Art of Rodeo Art Show at Art 321 Casper, WY starts June 1st and runs thru June 26, 2021. This amazing display features a collection of artworks by 3 talented western artists: sculptor Chris Navarro, painter Brandon Bailey, and photographer Randy Wagner, all from Cheyenne, Wyoming. It not only highlights the many facets of rodeo, but it also illustrates the excitement, danger and passion of the sport through outstanding drawings, paintings, sculpture and photography.
Navarro, a national award-winning sculptor from Casper Wyoming, is a former bull and bronc rider who still competes in team roping. Sculpting professionally since 1986, he is best known for his many monumental, public sculptures throughout the country, including the Champion Lane Frost Monument at Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). He is also owner of Navarro Gallery and sculpture garden in Sedona, AZ.
Painter Brandon Bailey claims western art came naturally to him. But he achieved his firsthand understanding of rodeo by riding bulls competitively as a member of the Laramie County Community College rodeo team.
And photographer Randy Wagner has been photographing the CFD for years, also creating a specially designed photo pit. This unique feature at CFD revolutionized rodeo photography by allowing a photo lens to be set inches above ground level, thereby capturing great action rodeo shots.
A hardbound book, also titled The Art of Rodeo, was created from this special collection and will be available at the show. The book is 272 pages with over 600 images. These spectacular images were edited from viewing over 20,000 photos, many dating back over 100 years. The book covers the legend and history of Cheyenne Frontier Days, from its earliest days to the present. With images and stories of legendary figures of rodeo: horses like Steamboat, Midnight and outstanding cowboys, Jackson Sundown, Bill Picket, Freckles Brown, Larry Mahan, Lane Frost and many others.
"Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. A true western treasure is found in the Art of Rodeo." On the back cover you have..."My goal is for you to pick this book up and not be able to put it down “Well, your goal will be reached with everyone who picks it up! Thank you, my friend, - Bill Putnam director - The Bull Riding Hall of Fame
WOW! Goal accomplished can’t put it down! - Paulette Moss - Publisher The WRANGLER Horse & Rodeo News
