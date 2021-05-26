Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund   Advisory Committee to hold work session June 2

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund will hold a work session to review cycle XIV RFPs.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 2 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may access the call at conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 628-573-599, followed by the # key.

The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products.