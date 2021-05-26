Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS) Holding company considers replacing ASJH & Co. Accountants after Diligence on ASJH - new firm to be chosen this week

Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTCBB:ENKS)

Enerkon Holdings - Family of companies Bringing you value and innovation through new technology and energy resources"” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

In 2016, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB" or "the Board") conducted an inspection of the registered public accounting firm AJSH & Co. LLP ("the Firm") pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ("the Act") non public determinations were made and our diligence was negative as to the output quality being considered as lower than the market may accept for valid audit results even thought they may COMPLY with the Listing requirements of the NASDAQ we wish to have a more robust firm and audit output for market and public consumption as well as for our own administration success.

Therefore, ENKS has decided to terminate the signed engagement agreements with their firm and replace them with another more robust firm this week

The Engagement agreements with both, their firm and Berkowitz, our Audit Advisers, are posted on the the company website, in document tab #3 for reference.

In other news, the company will issue news Monday, with regards to the second buy back phase, for Restricted common stock and thereafter another public offer, to buy Free Trading shares, within the regulations and rules that permit share buy backs, from the open market shareholders.

This buy Back strategy we hope, shall allow the company to have a PPS elevated to reach the minimum, for listing required by the NASDAQ markets , without having to resort to a reverse split, for which the company will not do and will not, entertain.

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind -

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell.

These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

