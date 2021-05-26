ClearOPS Announces Partnership with WhiteHawk Limited
ClearOPS announces partnership with WhiteHawk to bring AI powered powered security questionnaire response and automated vendor risk management to SMEs.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearOPS, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for privacy and security management, today announced their Clear Answer Management “Questionnaires as a Service” offering through a strategic alliance with WhiteHawk Limited (ASX: WHK), the first global online cyber security exchange enabling Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to take smart action against cybercrime. ClearOPS Questionnaires as a Service listing on the WhiteHawk exchange allows Small-to-Medium Enterprises to significantly scale up their response to burdensome questionnaires for greater efficiency and confidence responding to their customers vendor risk due diligence inquiries.
“As cybercrime explodes and vendors come under harsh scrutiny, they need support for their information security programs to respond accurately and efficiently to these customer demands,” said Caroline McCaffery, CEO and Co-Founder at ClearOPS. “WhiteHawk is a recognized leader with a global footprint and specialized expertise in helping SMEs take action against cybercrime. ClearOPS Questionnaires as a Service listing on the WhiteHawk exchange enables SMEs to show their customers just how much cybersecurity work they have been doing, at scale. Gone are the days when an SME has to turn away business due to a lengthy questionnaire.”
“ClearOPS is the type of privacy technology platform we/WhiteHawk want to partner with and showcase. The regulatory lift gets heavier all the time and companies need the type of lightweight, intuitive automation that ClearOPS brings to Vendor Risk Management (VRM). Gone are spreadsheets and long VRM surveys – now your vendors simply respond to a seamless security questionnaire, at the same time taking advantage of advances in natural language processing and deep learning to critically analyze the privacy and security operations of the business. Now any company or organization can purchase ClearOPS via our globally accessible Cybersecurity Exchange.” Stated Terry Roberts, CEO & Founder, WhiteHawk CEC Inc.
About ClearOPS
Launched in 2020, ClearOPS technology gives vendors the tools to effectively and efficiently respond to customer security due diligence requests. With evolving regulations all demanding cybersecurity due diligence, ClearOPS observed the increasing pressure placed on vendors and set out to alleviate time consuming, manual processes. ClearOPS premier product is an A.I. powered pre-populate function for security questionnaires. With this technology, vendors don’t have to turn business away because of a lengthy, time-consuming questionnaire. ClearOPS second product enables vendors to automatically track, manage and monitor their own downstream vendors, keeping them in compliance with their own vendor risk management obligations, automatically. For more information, visit www.clearops.io.
About WhiteHawk
Launched in 2016, WhiteHawk began as a cyber risk advisory service with a vision to develop the first online self-service, cyber security exchange, simplifying how companies and organizations discover, decide, and purchase cyber security solutions that directly mitigate their key cyber business risks. Today, we help US companies to connect to content, solutions, and service providers through evolving our rich data and user experience. WhiteHawk is a cloud-based cyber security exchange platform that delivers virtual consultations, Artificial Intelligence Cyber Risk Profile’s that immediately match SME customers to tailored ‘solutions on demand. The platform enables customers to leverage their tailored Security Story to find affordable and impactful cyber tools, content, and relevant services through our algorithms and expertise, to better understand how to improve and stay ahead of today’s cyber threats. The Platform enables companies to fill their needs on an ongoing basis with demonstrated cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.whitehawk.com.
Caroline McCaffery
ClearOPS, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn