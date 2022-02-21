Security Expert Marketplace Launches Webinar Series on Privacy and Security in the Metaverse

Webinar series on Privacy and Security in the Metaverse

A series of group discussions about data privacy and cybersecurity in the Metaverse and all relevant technologies.

Let's stop theorizing and get to work on what issues face the Metaverse, specifically privacy and security.” — Caroline McCaffery

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Security Expert Marketplace today announced that it will conduct a webinar series over the next four months about the issues facing the Metaverse in data privacy and cybersecurity. The webinars will be conducted via Zoom and will be accessible on The Security Expert Marketplace events page on its website. The schedule is:DATE TIME TOPICMarch 3, 2022 12:30 p.m. EST Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: NFTsMarch 31, 2022 11:00 a.m. EDT Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: CryptocurrenciesApril 19, 2022 5:00 p.m. EDT Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: IdentityMay 4, 2022 12:30 p.m. EDT Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: DAOsMay24 , 2022 12:30 p.m. EDT Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: Regulation“We are all intrigued by the potential of blockchain technology, especially around transparency and decentralization,” said George, one of the founders of the Security Expert Marketplace. “But as recent events have shown, there are still a lot of issues surrounding privacy and security. This latest webinar series is intended to help the public identify those privacy and security issues presented by the Metaverse and how we can leverage our collective knowledge to ensure long-term growth for this sector.”The series will be hosted on the Zoom platform and registrations are through Eventbrite. All recordings will be posted to The Security Expert Marketplace YouTube channel. ClearOPS , the first sponsor of the series, has announced its plans to partner with The Security Expert Marketplace to provide NFT security research to asset owners.The Security Expert MarketplaceWhat started as a get-together of security consultants, the Security Expert Marketplace has grown into the first exclusive community for vCISOs. Wanting to give back to the community, the Security Expert Marketplace is also a think tank on privacy and security issues. It hosts regular webinars featuring its members to the broader public community discussing topics relevant to data privacy and cybersecurity. Members also enjoy access to exclusive community events targeted at helping them expand their businesses. The Security Expert Marketplace's mission is to shine the light on vCISOs in support of their mission to improve security across the internet. To learn more or apply to join: https://securityexpertmarketplace.com

First Webinar on Privacy and Security in the Metaverse: Overview