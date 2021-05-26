Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction to begin on ND 14 near Upham

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on North Dakota Highway 14, near Upham, Thursday, May 27. The project will extend from Upham to near Kramer.

 

Construction includes adding 1.5 inches of hot mix asphalt to the existing surface of ND 14 and adding permanent striping and rumble strips onto the new road surface.  

 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane while workers are present, but the roadway will be restored to two lanes during non-working hours.

 

Speed will be reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Flaggers and pilot cars will be present. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the duration of the project. Oil will be present on the roadway. 

 

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

Construction to begin on ND 14 near Upham

