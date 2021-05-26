Hope for Hay Fever Sufferers — Are Allergies a Life Sentence?

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Founders Suggest Root Causes of Allergies and Natural Support Options

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allergy season is upon us, and the doctors at Microbe Formulas remind us we don’t need to be at the mercy of allergies. Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, co-founders of Microbe Formulas, dive into the root cause of allergies in the article Don’t Let Allergies Drain You: Get to the True Source!

“Allergies are becoming more and more widespread,” the doctors say in the article. “You might think there is nothing you can do besides taking medication. This isn’t true. You can get your life back by getting rid of what’s really causing your body to react.”

According to the Microbe Formulas founders, it’s not necessarily your environment that’s behind allergies. The blame is not your friend’s pet or the trees outside. It depends on the inside of your body, or your terrain. If your terrain is overwhelmed by toxins, it makes you more susceptible to allergies or sensitivities.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts explain, “Think of your body like all the water pipes in a house. If all sinks, toilets, and tubs drain well and nothing is clogging them, you have no plumbing issues . . . It’s when the drains are clogged up with toxins, it all overflows. This results in your immune system not being able to tolerate normal everyday foods or the environment around you.”

They add that allergies are a sign of excess heavy metals, infections, parasites, and toxins in your body. Basically, these pathogens can mimic different proteins in the body that trigger the immune system to activate and overreact to everyday external factors. Pollen or pet dander that your body cycled through before without issue now is being attacked, and inflammation continues to build up inside you.

In the article, the doctors suggest five ways you can “kick your allergies to the curb!” It all begins with drainage. Returning to the plumbing analogy, your body needs to drain out the toxins overwhelming your system. To help, the doctors suggest regular bowel movements, at least 2 or 3 times a day, and to lean on natural herbs for support if needed. You may also want to boost your detox organs, like the liver and kidneys, with supportive botanicals.

The doctors conclude, “You don’t need to let allergies call all the shots in your life anymore. Now that you know the true source of seasonal and food allergies, you can work to remove them. Opening up your detox pathways can open up your world! You can stop hiding and start living.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Public Relations for Microbe Formulas, at 740-649-5433 or shawnda.huffman@microbeformulas.com.

