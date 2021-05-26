Middlesex/Operation without owners consent
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#:21A301968
TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 0720 hours
LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner
ACCUSED: Christopher Cadieux
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers at the Middlesex barracks were notified of a stolen dirt bike from a residence located in Orange, VT. The victim advised troopers he purchased a dirt bike for his son just weeks prior and it was stolen from his property sometime during the night. After several interviews, it was determined that Christopher Cadieux stole the dirt bike earlier that morning and attempted to hide it in the woods prior to troopers arrival to speak with him. Ultimately, the dirt bike was recovered and returned to the owner. Cadieux was given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/28/21 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/28/21 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191