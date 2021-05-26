Middlesex/Operation without owners consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301968

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 0720 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

ACCUSED: Christopher Cadieux

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the Middlesex barracks were notified of a stolen dirt bike from a residence located in Orange, VT. The victim advised troopers he purchased a dirt bike for his son just weeks prior and it was stolen from his property sometime during the night. After several interviews, it was determined that Christopher Cadieux stole the dirt bike earlier that morning and attempted to hide it in the woods prior to troopers arrival to speak with him. Ultimately, the dirt bike was recovered and returned to the owner. Cadieux was given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/28/21 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/28/21 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191