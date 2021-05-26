Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,402 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex/Operation without owners consent

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#:21A301968

TROOPER: Sgt. Stackhouse

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 0720 hours

LOCATION: Orange, VT 

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Cadieux

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers at the Middlesex barracks were notified of a stolen dirt bike from a residence located in Orange, VT. The victim advised troopers he purchased a dirt bike for his son just weeks prior and it was stolen from his property sometime during the night. After several interviews, it was determined that Christopher Cadieux  stole the dirt bike earlier that morning and attempted to hide it in the woods prior to troopers arrival to speak with him. Ultimately, the dirt bike was recovered and returned to the owner. Cadieux was given a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/28/21 at 0800 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/28/21 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex/Operation without owners consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.