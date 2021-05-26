Middlesex/Operating without consent of owner, Simple Assault, and False Alarms and Reports

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21A301371

 

TROOPER: Jon Prack    

 

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                   

 

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/21 0630 hours

 

LOCATION: Cabot, VT

 

VIOLATION: Operating without consent of owner, Simple Assault, and False Alarms and Reports

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Daniel Abbott

 

AGE: 28

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers were advised of multiple conflicting emergencies, and E911 hang-ups coming from Daniel Abbott located at a residence in Cabot, VT.  While en route Troopers were advised that Abbott was seen running down the roadway towards the village of Cabot. Troopers were advised Abbott had stolen a vehicle from a neighbors residence. A be on the lookout out (BOL) was issued for the stolen vehicle. Officers from the Barre City Police Department ultimately observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Abbott. Abbott fled the area and was located on Comstock Road attempting to gain access into the BARRT facility. Abbott attempted to punch a staff member of the facility before Barre City Officers took him into custody. Abbott was arrested and transported to Central Vermont Hospital to meet with Washington County Mental Health screeners and for medical reasons. Abbott also had a warrant for conditions of release violation from the Department of Corrections. Abbott was placed into the Department of Corrections custody and cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 05/26/2021

 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

 

LODGED LOCATION: North East Correctional Complex

 

BAIL: NA

 

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

