Students Against Destructive Decisions Offers Free Programming to Maine Schools

Students Against Destructive Decisions is expanding its reach throughout the state and offering all educational institutions free access to resources on mobility safety; substance use and prevention; mental health and wellness; and leadership and engagement. SADD offers students the chance to make big changes in their communities and improve the culture and climate of their schools through peer-to-peer education. SADD”s programming is evidence based, student led, and completely free.

For more information about how to start a SADD chapter at your school, please contact Christina Schechtman at cschechtman@SADD.org. For more information about SADD, visit www.SADD.org.