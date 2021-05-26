Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,403 in the last 365 days.

Students Against Destructive Decisions Offers Free Programming to Maine Schools

Students Against Destructive Decisions is expanding its reach throughout the state and offering all educational institutions free access to resources on mobility safety; substance use and prevention; mental health and wellness; and leadership and engagement. SADD offers students the chance to make big changes in their communities and improve the culture and climate of their schools through peer-to-peer education. SADD”s programming is evidence based, student led, and completely free.

For more information about how to start a SADD chapter at your school, please contact Christina Schechtman at cschechtman@SADD.org. For more information about SADD, visit www.SADD.org.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Students Against Destructive Decisions Offers Free Programming to Maine Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.