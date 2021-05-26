Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 300 Block of 17th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the 300 block of 17th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects took the vehicle keys from the victim and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.