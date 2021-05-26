Northbound U.S. 395 Ramp to Clear Acre Lane Closed Morning of May 27 for Roadway Repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The northbound U.S. 395 off ramp to Clear Acre Lane will briefly close the morning of May 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a roadway barrier damaged in a crash.

The U.S. 395 off ramp to Clear Acre Lane in north Reno will be closed Thursday, May 27 between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes such as North McCarran Boulevard.

Crews will replace an attenuator, or crash cushion, at the end of a roadway barrier wall. Stationed at end of roadway barriers or guardrails, attenuators serve as a crash cushion to help reduce damage to drivers, vehicles and surrounding roadway structures during a crash.