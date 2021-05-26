Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,403 in the last 365 days.

Northbound U.S. 395 Ramp to Clear Acre Lane Closed Morning of May 27 for Roadway Repairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The northbound U.S. 395 off ramp to Clear Acre Lane will briefly close the morning of May 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a roadway barrier damaged in a crash.

The U.S. 395 off ramp to Clear Acre Lane in north Reno will be closed Thursday, May 27 between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes such as North McCarran Boulevard.

Crews will replace an attenuator, or crash cushion, at the end of a roadway barrier wall. Stationed at end of roadway barriers or guardrails, attenuators serve as a crash cushion to help reduce damage to drivers, vehicles and surrounding roadway structures during a crash.

You just read:

Northbound U.S. 395 Ramp to Clear Acre Lane Closed Morning of May 27 for Roadway Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.