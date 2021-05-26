Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,403 in the last 365 days.

Work on NDOT Project to Repave U.S. 95 South of Fallon to Temporarily Suspend for Easier Memorial Day Holiday Travel

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend lane closures on a project to repave U.S. 95 south of Fallon over the Memorial Day holiday for easier holiday travel.

No construction-related lane closures will take place May 28 through June 1 on NDOT’s project to repave U.S. 95 between ten miles south of Fallon and Schurz.

Work zones will remain in place for certain other state road improvements in the region, such as a bridge replacement project on Upper Valley Road in Lovelock.

The temporary construction shutdown is aimed at making holiday travel as easy as possible. 

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and motorists should continue to drive safely through those areas. NDOT also implements similar temporary construction suspensions during other major holidays and high-traffic events. 

Information on NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

You just read:

Work on NDOT Project to Repave U.S. 95 South of Fallon to Temporarily Suspend for Easier Memorial Day Holiday Travel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.