Work on NDOT Project to Repave U.S. 95 South of Fallon to Temporarily Suspend for Easier Memorial Day Holiday Travel

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation will temporarily suspend lane closures on a project to repave U.S. 95 south of Fallon over the Memorial Day holiday for easier holiday travel.

No construction-related lane closures will take place May 28 through June 1 on NDOT’s project to repave U.S. 95 between ten miles south of Fallon and Schurz.

Work zones will remain in place for certain other state road improvements in the region, such as a bridge replacement project on Upper Valley Road in Lovelock.

The temporary construction shutdown is aimed at making holiday travel as easy as possible.

Drivers will still see construction equipment staged near the road in project areas, and motorists should continue to drive safely through those areas. NDOT also implements similar temporary construction suspensions during other major holidays and high-traffic events.

Information on NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.