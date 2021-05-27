Safe Summer Learning Experiences for Kids
ACA Accredited Camp EDMO® Comes to Four Austin Locations. Summer Day Camp for Pre-K - 5th Graders.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost Memorial Day, school is ending soon if not already, and some families still aren’t sure whether or not sending their kids to summer camp is the right decision. We get it. Right now kids ages 12+ are receiving COVID vaccinations but what about younger children, what’s safe for them? As a parent, it’s hard to know. Fortunately, there are organizations that recognize the importance of summer camp for children’s social, emotional and physical development and that have put together extensive guidelines to help summer camp programs protect families and staff.
Since March of 2020, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Camp Association (ACA) have been drafting and updating health-related plans and procedures for day camps. These include proper protocols on physical distancing, cleaning and disinfection, activities, ventilation, play spaces, and more. They also have information available as to how best to work with state and local officials to adapt their recommendations to meet the unique needs of each location and community.
COVID-19 may have been new, but as the ACA states on their website, “The safety and health of campers and staff is always the highest priority at camp, and camps have a long history of planning for and managing communicable diseases.” The CDC seems to agree and further emphasizes the importance of camp right now by stating that “In addition to allowing for free play and unstructured learning, many camps also incorporate educational content, which can help prevent summer learning loss.” After a time where kids' school education may have suffered, what could be more important.
One summer day camp that has adapted well to the new COVID guidelines is Camp EDMO®, a camp for kids from Pre-K - 5th graders which has just introduced four day camp locations to the Austin area. EDMO has been around for 18 years and is an ACA Accredited camp that began in Northern California. At EDMO, kids engage in a variety of subjects such as science, coding, engineering, and the arts to tap into their curiosity and develop a love of learning. The curriculum also includes a proprietary social and emotional learning (SEL) framework called The EDMO Method® which weaves social emotional learning into its programs. Camp EDMO is also the winner of the 2020 NSLA’s National Summer Learning Association Award!
Camp EDMO sets high standards for their program and for kids' safety. As their Chief Operations Officer Courtney Cimoli explained, “We know that parents are entrusting us with their children and we do not take that responsibility lightly! We follow strict guidelines to ensure that kids and staff are safe during all of our programs.” EDMO is also very transparent with how they train their staff for safety and the COVID-19 policies and procedures they’ve put in place, including daily at-home health screening.
As Cimoli says “We've heard from adults and children that, after a year of COVID-19, summer camp is even more important. For us, so is the importance of creating learning experiences that combat the social isolation of these times and help children become curious, compassionate, and confident people in the world.”
About Camp EDMO:
Camp EDMO®, powered by Edventure More (EDMO), is a year-round 501(c)(3) non-profit enrichment organization, providing high-quality, high-access maker-infused science, tech and nature in person and online programs that foster intellectual, social, emotional, and physical intelligence in children. Edventure More is a local force in the national movement to reduce Summer Learning Loss, build Social Emotional Learning and 21st Century Skills, save hands-on learning in schools and make equitable, high-quality STEAM & SEL education programs accessible to all communities. 5% of all summer camp proceeds and 100% of donations support camper scholarships and subsidize the cost of maker-infused science & technology programs in schools.
