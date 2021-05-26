Marketing impact on Sales Performance available for retailers
ActualConversion announces first revenue platform integration - Vend POS. Now retailers can have a 360 view of all marketing and sales impact in one dashboard.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualConversion announces its first revenue focussed platform integration, in a bid to lead the performance insights marketplace for SMB Retailers. For the first time, retailers using Vend will be able to see a consolidated view of all their marketing efforts, across all platforms and the correlation to sales revenue impact.
"Most retailers 'believe' their marketing efforts impact sales performance - whether it is getting new customers or increasing cart size or order value, but until now, it has always been extremely time consuming and complicated to identify what marketing activities and channels make the difference" said Adrian Pike - CEO ActualConversion.
"With the combination of our 'Custom Activities' feature - launched last month - that makes it possible to track and score the performance on in-store activities alongside online ones, and utilising the ACE score that puts all activities onto a common unit off measure, it was a logical step for us to now add in revenue insights from a POS platform" Continues Pike.
The mission for ActualConversion has been clear from the start - To offer easy to understand insights that help small business owners make better business decisions on how they go to market.
Further information on this latest integration is available on the corporate website.
Adrian Pike
ActualConversion Inc
+4389898854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn