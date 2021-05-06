Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ActualConversion launches new 'Custom Activities' feature to make '360 marketing view' possible for SMB's

On and Offline activities in one view

Through the new Custom Activities feature SMBs can now log, track and score the performance on any activity, including PR, Trade Shows & In-Store promotions.

Making business intelligence easy has always been my mission, and making it possible for a 360 view of on and offline is key for every business. ”
— Adrian Pike - CEO
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, ActualConversion Inc. announced the launch of their 'Custom Activities' module. This completely new element makes it possible for any business to log, score, track and plan the future of any activity outside of the directly managed digital activities.

"Historically, tracking in-store promotions, trade shows, awards, PR etc has been extremely difficult for any business, especially SMBs... But we managed to find a way to not only log them into our insights platform, but to be able to score them and see their performance alongside all other traditional online activities" said Adrian Pike - CEO

The module includes multiple new areas such as a 'traditional' calendar view, activity card view and input and editing forms for the activities themselves.

"When an activity is completed, it will now appear on the 'Home Dashboard' alongside all other channels activities giving for the first time a simple and easy to understand 360 view of all the marketing activities in one location - Continues Pike.

The new 'Custom Activities' module is currently available for free to all users of the ActualConversion Turnkey Solution.

Demo of Custom Activities

