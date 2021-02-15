ActualConversion integrates insights dashboard to leading business social network - LinkedIn
LinkedIn - the leading business social media platform - performance metrics can be seen alongside other marketing channels on a standardised scale.KIRKLAND, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualConversion expands its integration portfolio by adding LinkedIn. Now the leading business social media platforms performance metrics can be seen alongside other marketing channels on a standardised scale.
“What makes an insights platform useful, is having the right integrations so a business can see the relevant tools they use to market…” said Pike - CEO of ActualConversion. “… we have made great headway already by connecting with Facebook, Google and Mailchimp, adding LinkedIn was the next logical integration.”
ActualConversions insights platform is designed to simplify the cross marketing channel performance a business see’s when using the various advertising and social media tools for their day to day lead generation and customer engagement activities. Having all channels measured on a standardised scale (the ACE Score - patent pending) means that performance visualisation and comparisons are made easy.
“… we plan to aggressively add more connections over the coming week…’ continues Pike ‘… this is made possible because of our proprietary technology stack built to deliver world class integrations extremely quickly.”
ActualConversion expects to see a further 2 integrations over the coming weeks - more to follow in future release announcements.
As a pure SaaS platform, existing user will automatically see the addition of LinkedIn in their connections setup, whilst new users can learn more or create an account at https://actualconversion.com/turnkey-business-intelligence/ or contact the team vial email: info@actualconversion.com.
About ActualConversion
ActualConversion is a Montreal-based SaaS provider whose mission is to demystify business intelligence and make it accessible for any business. It’s AI-powered engine collects, filters and normalizes the unique data generated by the many marketing tools used today. It then enriches this data with proprietary insights and presents its findings in an easy-to-read dashboard. The end result? Access to understandable and actionable insights with recommendations that businesses can leverage to acquire new customers, maintain strong relationships and truly understand the value of their marketing spend.
