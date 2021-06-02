Liongard Announces Partnership with Collabrance
Alliance will focus on providing increased visibility and security for MSPs
By incorporating Liongard into our existing solutions and processes, Collabrance can offer MSPs and their end-customers the visibility and information to improve their security-posture.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced a new partnership with Collabrance, a white-label service desk provider for MSPs. Through the Collabrance-Liongard partnership, Collabrance will offer its service provider customers a greater span of systems security and efficiency with Liongard’s wide-scope automation and visibility across the entire IT environment.
— Corey Kerns, VP & General Manager
“The Liongard platform and relationship is a great fit for Collabrance’s portfolio of solutions and our go-to-market approach,” said Collabrance Vice President & General Manager, Corey Kerns. “By incorporating Liongard into our existing solutions and processes, Collabrance can offer MSPs and their end-customers the visibility and information to improve their security-posture; it will also assist Collabrance and MSPs in improving their service delivery efficiencies.”
Benefits of Liongard
Liongard’s Unified Visibility platform features trusted, automated documentation with Inspectors and Integrations to track historical changes and keep all documentation up to date to save time and increase productivity for MSPs.
- Unified Visibility delivered across the stack by Inspectors and Integrations that let you see mission critical information, all in one place.
- Custom, Actionable Alerts provide advanced notice about security certificate and domain expirations and eliminate reactive responses so MSPs can stay ahead of issues.
- Robust Reporting features the historical configuration data and can be exported and shared in 1-click for easy customer reports and QBRs.
“We are thrilled about this new partnership,” said Dave Nankervis, Director of Account Management at Liongard. “Both Liongard and Collabrance are dedicated to providing security-focused solutions for our partners, and we’re looking forward to being able to bring Unified Visibility to more MSPs.”
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
About Collabrance:
Collabrance LLC, a GreatAmerica company, is a privately owned Master MSP located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. We help managed services providers achieve greater success through our portfolio of IT solutions and white-labeled end-customer support. Collabrance has been named consecutively as a Top 250 MSSP by MSSP Alert, and was nominated ChannelPro’s Best New Solution at the 2021 SMB Midwest Forum. In addition to our U.S.-based, two-ring, live-answer NOC and Service Desk, we build strategic, long-term customer relationships through value-added sales support, customer onboarding and ongoing business planning. For more information, go to collabrance.com or follow @collabrance on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Andie Rice-Tanner
Liongard
