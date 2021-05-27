IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending May 29, 2021
IRMIX Radio currently has a comprehensive promotions program for record labels and indie artists.”ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
— Martone, IRMIX Radio CEO and Independent Artist
19. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
18. CID & Westend, Martha Wash, Jocelyn Brown Jumpin Repopulate Mars
17. Gullie Beezy Pressing on the Gas Gullie Beezy
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
14. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
13. Eddie Fludd Ft. Eartha Kitt Lovin' Spree Eddie Fludd Music
12. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
11. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
10. Guillie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
9. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
8. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
7. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
6. Caleb Gentry Good 2 me Platinum Keyz Recordings
5. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
4. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
3. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
IRMIX Radio currently has a comprehensive promotions program for record labels and indie artists.
Visit here to find out more https://irmixradio.net/artist-promotions/
IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio LLC
+1 313-214-2032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
IRMIX Radio, The DRIVE Weekdays at 3:00 p.m. EST