Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 518 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,151 in the last 365 days.

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending May 29, 2021

This Week's #1 Song, No Justice by Intelligent Diva Two Weeks in a Row

This Week's #2 Song, Pose by Playboii Red Two Weeks in a Row

This Week's #3 Song, All Through the Night by Martone

IRMIX Radio currently has a comprehensive promotions program for record labels and indie artists.”
— Martone, IRMIX Radio CEO and Independent Artist
ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 20. KG Salone Feat. Memeish Follow Me Diamond Kingdom Entertainment
19. Cin Diego She Workin’ Stepin2theglow Publishing
18. CID & Westend, Martha Wash, Jocelyn Brown Jumpin Repopulate Mars
17. Gullie Beezy Pressing on the Gas Gullie Beezy
16. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent
15. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
14. Unc6 Billionaire Like Kanye West Modern Touch Music
13. Eddie Fludd Ft. Eartha Kitt Lovin' Spree Eddie Fludd Music
12. DC PBX Reba McEntire Survivor Platinum Level Production
11. TariaJaybre Anointing TJM Music
10. Guillie Beezy Where it Started Gullie Beezy
9. Shante Nicole Quicksand 1717621 Records DK
8. Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea … The Flow of the Nite
7. Wh0, Clementine Douglas Out of Time Wh0 Plays
6. Caleb Gentry Good 2 me Platinum Keyz Recordings
5. Gordon City You’ve Done Enough Positiva
4. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF
3. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
2. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
1. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music


IRMIX Radio currently has a comprehensive promotions program for record labels and indie artists.
Visit here to find out more https://irmixradio.net/artist-promotions/

IRMIX Radio, LLC
IRMIX Radio LLC
+1 313-214-2032
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

IRMIX Radio, The DRIVE Weekdays at 3:00 p.m. EST

You just read:

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Countdown Week Ending May 29, 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.