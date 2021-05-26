Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction update on U.S. 2 near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning on May 27, both east and westbound traffic will be directed to the eastbound lane of U.S. 2 from the Grand Forks International Airport to 69th St. (2 miles east). The westbound roadway will be under construction and closed to traffic.

 

Construction includes milling and concrete overlay on the westbound side. Speed will be reduced to 40 mph throughout the project area with further speed reductions in places where workers are present on the roadway. Flaggers will be present when trucks are entering and exiting U.S 2.

 

An 18-foot width restriction for eastbound traffic and a 12-foot width restriction for westbound traffic will be in place throughout the duration of the project.  

 

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.  

