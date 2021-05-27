Business Reporter: How digital technologies leverage sustainability in manufacturing
Sustainable manufacturing, driven by technological innovation, brings business and efficiency.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Dirk Holbach, Chief Supply Chain Officer Laundry and Home Care at Henkel, is clear about the importance of a sustainable supply chain. “The transformation towards a circular economy, and our goal to become climate-positive by 2040, can only be achieved if we join forces along the entire value chain.”
In an article and video published on Business Reporter, Dr Holbach describes how Henkel is focussed on sustainable manufacturing. Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care business unit has achieved a 65% reduction in energy use over the past 15 years. “This represents 3.5 million tons of CO2,” he says.
Looking for energy sources that produce less CO2 is one focus. But more important is the drive towards reducing energy consumption during manufacturing. The company has implemented a cloud-based digital platform to leverage sustainability across the supply chain. Through its digital ecosystem the company can benchmark manufacturing processes in a highly granular fashion, comparing different sites, different machines, and even different machine types. The so-called “Digital Backbone” uses more than 4000 sensors distributed throughout the supply chain. These feed a billion pieces of data into their analytics system every day. This data enables energy consumption to be optimised and water and waste parameters to be analysed. The result is that safety, manufacturing efficiency and quality performance in Henkel’s production facilities are constantly enhanced.
With Industry 4.0 technologies and machine learning algorithms the company identifies more opportunities to run processes optimally. Henkel’s aim is to deliver constant sustainability improvements as they move forward.
