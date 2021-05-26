COVID-19 Daily Update 5-26-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, and a 74-year old female from Calhoun County.

“We must prevent COVID from taking more of our loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians ages 12 and older can stop the loss of life by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,479), Berkeley (12,615), Boone (2,119), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,217), Cabell (8,784), Calhoun (367), Clay (536), Doddridge (618), Fayette (3,504), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,895), Hancock (2,832), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,959), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,680), Kanawha (15,230), Lewis (1,255), Lincoln (1,532), Logan (3,199), Marion (4,548), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,030), McDowell (1,585), Mercer (5,021), Mineral (2,910), Mingo (2,659), Monongalia (9,305), Monroe (1,160), Morgan (1,214), Nicholas (1,830), Ohio (4,265), Pendleton (706), Pleasants (953), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,926), Putnam (5,270), Raleigh (6,940), Randolph (2,734), Ritchie (734), Roane (646), Summers (834), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (733), Upshur (1,914), Wayne (3,155), Webster (511), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (443), Wood (7,873), Wyoming (2,018).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke, McDowell, Tyler, Wirt, and Wyoming counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV