Milkio A2 Organic Grass-fed Ghee Has Bagged the Badge of The Finalist

A2 organic grass-fed ghee A2 organic ghee World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021

Milkio A2 Organic grass-fed Ghee clarified butter is nominated as one of the finalists in the Global Dairy Congress organized World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021

Milkio’s A2 Organic Ghee has been chosen as the finalist in the best butter and dairy spread category.” — Milkio Foods

HAMILTON, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milkio A2 Organic grass-fed Ghee clarified butter is one of the premium dairy products of Milkio Foods, New Zealand. It is an all-natural, USDA-certified product, Keto and Paleo-friendly. Consumers can use it as a healthy butter alternative.Milkio’s A2 Organic grass-fed Ghee clarified butter is nominated as one of the finalists in the Global Dairy Congress organized World Dairy Innovation Awards 2021.Milkio’s A2 Organic Ghee has been chosen as the finalist in the best butter and dairy spread category.According to Milkio Spokesperson, A2 Organic grass-fed Ghee clarified butter is a tasty and healthy alternative to butter and other dairy spreads.Milkio’s grass-fed A2 organic cow ghee is cooked by boiling certified organic clarified butter until the milk solids like lactose and casein are removed. The pure clarified fat gets separated. It is a lactose-free and casein-free dairy that offers wholesome grass-fed dairy benefits to its users without the risk of dairy allergy for lactose intolerants.Milkio A2 Organic Grass-Fed Cow Ghee offers a high smoke point. It signifies that meaning A2 Organic ghee of Milkio Foods ghee stays stable against high temperature. The smoke point of Milkio’s grass-fed A2 organic cow ghee is 485° Fahrenheit, and the high smoking point makes the dairy a perfect staple oil for your gourmet cooking like roasting, BBQ, sauteing, deep-frying, etc.About Global Dairy Congress:The Global Dairy Congress is a marketing forum involving dairy leaders, innovators, suppliers, customers, and advisers worldwide as its members. The organization focuses on the latest product developments, trends, and opportunities in the global Dairy industry.Milkio A2 cow ghee is now available on Amazon USA, Amazon AU, Etsy, as well Ebay online marketplace. Milkio Ghee enthusiasts can place their order directly on the Amazon store to efficiently deliver their most wanted A2 ghee clarified butter at their doorstep with the best safety standard. If you want to taste some A2 organic ghee, please click the link below: https://milkio.co.nz/e-commerce/

Milkio A2 Organic grass-fed ghee is prepared from 100% A2/A2 Protein Organic cow’s milk fat, and it is a pure New Zealand product.