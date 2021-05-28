GES’s Reconditioned Tools Revolutionizing Sustainability in American Construction
Our customers know we’re doing something right. We stick to our principles, and that means supporting local businesses and bringing sustainability back into the industry.”SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GES, a local Upstate South Carolina company specializing in reconditioning tools, is gaining a more significant foothold among customers in the construction industry due to competitive prices and sustainable practices. GES attributes its recent surge in sales to its refreshed website, allowing more customers access to sustainable tools and equipment solutions during a pivotal time in the US Market. With the cost of raw materials continuing to rise, GES curbs the costly and wasteful practice of new business models: complete site disposition, expert repair, and resale at prices more than 50% off original manufacturer prices.
Of the company’s recent commercial success, GES CEO Jay Hall said, “Our customers know we’re doing something right. We stick to our principles, and that means supporting local businesses and bringing sustainability back into the industry. We recognized a need to fix all these tools and machines going to waste. Buying and renting new created a huge financial burden for growing companies in our area. We are not only helping their bottom line, but we’re reducing what makes it to the landfill. I’m so glad more businesses can take advantage of our sustainable methods”. GES is proud to be an American business; they are growing strong— GES’s workforce has already increased 25% since the beginning of the year.
Customer testimonial of GES: “We purchase a lot of quality reconditioned and remanufactured items from GE&S. The best thing about them is the product quality and exceptional customer service” (Angel M., Ace Electric).
GES’s sustainable model supports businesses at both ends:
• Avoid the waste and cost of transportation to the landfill at site closeout. These days it can cost more to move tools than it is to throw them away, but the environmental impact of this wasted equipment means we are starting to feel the effects of our unsustainable practices. Call GES for a complete site clear-out service: GES will dispose of waste, recycle, and repair equipment you leave behind.
• Browse GES’s online catalog of reconditioned, used, and new surplus tools and equipment given new life by GES’s expert production team. Reduce your carbon footprint and cost by invested in GES’s reconditioned products.
• GES competes with Tier One manufacturers and offers the same 1-year operational warranty for all reconditioned equipment. Outfit your worksite sustainably.
About GES: General Equipment & Supply (GES) is a construction tool reconditioning and retail company based in Simpsonville, SC. Founded in the Southeast United States, GES’s sustainable initiative has expanded into warehouse locations in Louisiana and Texas, allowing GES to provide responsibly sourced and cost-effective tools to customers across the United States and Canada. GES sells and rents reconditioned tools from trusted brands to meet growing customer demands while decreasing our impact on the environment.
General Equipment & Supply Overview