My Product Today Reviews Innovative Product Ideas
My Product Today continues to review new product ideas from promising entrepreneurs.
My Product Today creates great products from great product ideas.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today, a start-up headquartered in Ft Lauderdale, Florida continues to review new product ideas from promising entrepreneurs. My Product Today maintains a constant flow of new product ideas with personnel working around the clock, in hopes of finding the next big thing. If an innovative product is identified, My Product Today begins the process of vetting the entrepreneur. VP, Jason Rivers explains “The product idea is but a small fraction of what is needed for a successful launch. We are looking for an entrepreneur with the drive and ambition to help set the brand apart.”
— Ricardo Valderrama
CEO, Ricardo Valderrama says “Most new products are developed by big corporations and we are looking for a few talented entrepreneurs looking for an opportunity to launch their new brand. We will be lucky to find just a handful once we’ve completed our due diligence.”
My Product Today is a Florida-based company that prides itself on empowering normal everyday people to become successful entrepreneurs.
