Commonwealth Commercial Partners Celebrates 25 Years of Growth

RICHMOND, VA., U.S.A., May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded 25 years ago on May 26, 1996, Richmond-based Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP) has grown into an industry-leading commercial real estate firm with 15 offices active in 11 states. A number of initiatives are planned to celebrate the company’s milestone anniversary throughout 2021.

CCP began as Property One Realty, Inc., an apropos name for a business where one team would handle leasing, property management and, eventually, many more commercial real estate services under one roof. Within six months, the newly-formed firm was off and running when founder Mark W. Claud hired an agent and several staff members to join the team. The company changed its name to Commonwealth Commercial Partners in 2001.

Other significant dates on the company’s 25-year timeline include 2012, when Lingerfelt Companies and Commonwealth Commercial jointly created a new investment management subsidiary, Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners, and launched its first real estate fund. In 2016, Ken Strickler was named President of CCP and Claud continues to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

“One of the greatest strengths of Commonwealth Commercial is our people and we’ve come a long way since 1996,” said Claud. “We now have over 430 employees within 12 service lines under our corporate umbrella. It’s incredible to see how much the company has grown and I look forward to what the future holds as we celebrate the 25th anniversary with our CCP family.”

Recently, CCP made strategic advances in its vision for the 2020s and beyond in the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions through new hires and promotions in the firm’s asset management and property management areas as well as building the brokerage division in Hampton Roads.

“We manage over 155 properties in the 11 states where we operate, totaling more than 15 million square feet of real estate and 1,431 hotel rooms under management,” said Ken Strickler. “CCP is well-positioned for the next level of growth in all of our platforms throughout our footprint over the Eastern half of the United States.”

About Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Commercial is a leading full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va., with offices in Hampton Roads, Va.; Nashville, Tenn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; Raleigh/Durham, N.C.; Greenville, S.C.; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; St. Louis, Mo.; Columbus, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minn., and is active in Connecticut and Illinois. The company provides demonstrated expertise in the areas of leasing, purchasing, selling, developing, consulting, property management and asset management services. To learn more, visit www.commonwealthcommercial.com