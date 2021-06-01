Irving Stackpole, President of Stackpole & Associates, Joins the Board of MediGence
NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stackpole & Associates is pleased to announce that its President, Irving Stackpole, has joined the Board of Directors of MediGence, a technology platform that helps individuals find and access the best international medical treatment options and positive patient care experiences. The New Delhi-based MediGence continues to navigate COVID-19 challenges for its clients during this difficult time.
Mr. Amit Bansal, Founder and CEO, MediGence
With more than four decades in healthcare, Irving brings to MediGence in-depth experience strategically analyzing healthcare markets around the world. Most recently, he co-authored The Marketing Handbook for Health Tourism, a practical guide to successful health, wellness, and medical tourism for destinations, operators, and providers in health tourism.
Stackpole’s expertise complements MediGence’s mission to “Enable Better Healthcare Decisions” and their focus on empowering medical travelers to make the right healthcare decisions and achieve a better experience for their treatment overseas using technology. MediGence has launched CURED, a one-touch healthcare app that takes care of a patient's all-encompassing treatment-related communication, collaboration, and documentation, such as end-to-end support required before, during, and after medical travel – visa assistance, arranging logistics, clinical support and coordination, and more.
“MediGence has positioned itself in several markets as an innovator in healthcare access for consumers and as an outstanding resource for hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. It’s exciting to consider what we can do together. At this inflection point in global healthcare, I am looking forward to collaborating with the MediGence team to support the company’s growth,” said Mr. Stackpole.
According to Mr. Amit Bansal, MediGence’s CEO, “It is a proud moment for all of us to welcome Mr. Irving Stackpole on our board. His contribution in healthcare industry has been truly remarkable and I am sure his presence will give us a fresh perspective to create better patient experiences".
About Irving Stackpole and Stackpole & Associates, Inc.:
Founded in 1991, Stackpole & Associates has conducted strategic research and marketing projects in the United States and internationally, and has worked for providers, governments and agencies in many countries, including Costa Rica, Korea, India, Argentina, Colombia, Poland, the UK, Spain, Mexico, Cayman, Aruba, Greece, as well as the UN.
Irving edited Medical Tourism Marketing, co-hosts the podcast, The Medical Travel Show, is widely published, and has been quoted in The New York Times, The Financial Times, Forbes, and many trade publications. Irving also shares a variety of insights and resources through the Stackpole & Associates Blog.
Irving serves on the board of Global Primary Care, a non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization devoted to access and equity. In his capacity as a board member, Irving has spearheaded fundraising campaigns and lent his marketing skills and knowledge to the organization. Contact Irving Stackpole at istackpole@stackpoleassociates.com and visit the company website at https://www.stackpoleassociates.com/
About MediGence:
Founded in 2016, MediGence is a patient-centric, technology driven global platform to find and leverage the best-in-class medical treatment options for people searching for critical care solutions. Guided by its philosophy of ‘Enabling Better Healthcare Decisions’, patients anywhere in the world can leverage the team’s personalized care as well as its technology including CURED, a one-touch healthcare app providing end-to-end support, and its new telemedicine platform, to work with clients on their lifelong health journey. To learn more about MediGence, visit its website or contact the company at contactus@medigence.com
