IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT Unites with ATII to Combat Human Trafficking
This collaboration will focus on various research activities to raise awareness around trafficking.
As organizations continue to collaborate with a uniform front to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers.”NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society (TEMS)'s Technical Committee (TC) on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT), today announced it is partnering with the Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII) to combat and raise awareness around human trafficking. IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT will collaborate with ATII on various research activities to raise awareness around trafficking. IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT is excited to continue working with ATII moving forward and to continue helping in the fight against modern slavery.
— Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive
IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT is proud to partner in advancing ATII's vision of disrupting the operations, economics and anonymity of human trafficking at the source by intervening in criminal access to financial markets and thereby inhibiting the ability of traffickers to inflict harm on vulnerable groups.
“Addressing complex and interdisciplinary scientific and societal challenges associated with human trafficking for sexual and/or labor exploitation requires an in-depth understanding of the constantly evolving and heterogeneous illicit networks, which reinforces the importance of partnerships and collaborations. In other words, we need to bring together perspectives and approaches from different disciplines and industry sectors and investigate what we can do singularly and collaboratively to counter human trafficking. IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT will provide the platform to engage stakeholders from different disciplines and countries with the aim of facilitating and promoting research, education, and collaboration on designing blockchain-based solutions to combat human trafficking, by working together to develop solutions to uncover transnational networks of illicit supply chains in sex trafficking, and disrupt the operations, economics and anonymity of the illicit activity.”, says Dr. Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo, founding chair of the TC who also holds the Cloud Technology Endowed Professorship at The University of Texas at San Antonio.
IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT seeks to facilitate and promote research, education, commercialization, and collaboration on the topic of blockchain and other DLT across different disciplines and countries, with the objective of contributing to the long-term technological competitiveness of blockchain and our society. The focus of the TC goes beyond fundamental research, as it is also important to ensure that the TC is relevant to policy and practice, and aligns with major and ongoing government policy directions and strategies.
"The Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative is honored to have Raymond’s expertise and partnership with firms like IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT, which are fostering dialogue, sharing information and reporting activity in an effort to combat human trafficking through their relationships with other academic and research partners and the international blockchain community. The statistics on human trafficking globally shows an astonishing and alarming impact with the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimating that there are 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally and that forced labor and human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide. As public and private organizations continue to collaborate in the creation of a uniform front within the financial sector to fight human trafficking, we will see a true impact in the recovery of victims and prosecution of traffickers." said Aaron Kahler, ATII Founder and Chief Executive.
About Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative (ATII)
Based in the United States, ATII, a not-for-profit organization, established in 2019, operates globally to combat modern slavery by leveraging corporate social responsibilities directly through anti-human trafficking program development, facilitating awareness, targeted data collection, technology integration, and sourcing actionable intelligence. They aim to disrupt the market of human trafficking, child exploitation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through the advancement of preventions, detection, investigation and reporting mechanisms. ATII is committed to raising awareness and developing strategic partnerships with intelligence, technology, and data leaders. Learn more at followmoneyfightslavery.org.
About IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society (TEMS) Technical Committee (TC) on Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT)
IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT seeks to facilitate and promote research, education, commercialization, and collaboration on the topic of blockchain and other DLT across different disciplines and countries, with the objective of contributing to the long-term technological competitiveness of blockchain and our society. Learn more at https://www.ieee-tems.org/tc-blockchain-dlt/.
