Bringing Home the Gold: Brandywine Counseling and Community Services Recognized with 2021 Hermes Award

CEO of Brandywine Counseling and Community Services Dr. Lynn Morrison with their Hermes Award Brandywine Counseling and Community Service's award winning billboard

Billboard reinforces importance of treatment services to community and spreads hope

People come to BCCS in their darkest hour knowing they are going to be treated with dignity and optimism.” — Dr. Lynn Morrison

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hermes Award has announced that Brandywine Counseling and Community Services (BCCS) in Wilmington, Delaware, is the recipient of a 2021 Gold Hermes Award for their outdoor advertising campaign. The winning billboard visually depicts the triumph of recovery.

Dr Lynn Morrison, BCCS CEO was incredibly pleased with the recognition. “People come to BCCS in their darkest hour knowing they are going to be treated with dignity and optimism. We help them regain their self-esteem and a very real chance at a new life. Everyone is capable of change,” says Dr. Morrison. This billboard and others like it, tell the story of recovery and the triumph of change.”

BCCS has long partnered with strategic communication firm GillespieHall (GH). This close collaboration has enabled BCCS to impact the communities they serve through rich, and authentic visual story telling.

‘Addiction does not discriminate – our clients come to us from every echelon of society,’ says Dr. Morrison. “At BCCS, everyone has equal access to our prevention and treatment services. We want everyone to be well, to move on with their lives and feel valued.”

Established in 1995, Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, design and execution of traditional materials and programs, and emerging digital technologies. The BCCS-GH collaboration was one of several thousand entries submitted to Hermes from companies and nonprofits around the globe.

About BCCS:

For 40 years, BCCS has been a trusted provider of outstanding substance use and behavioral health treatment, prevention, early intervention, and education initiatives, and mental health services. Our core program offerings fall under our critical areas of care: Education, Prevention, Early Intervention, and Treatment. More recently, we added Justice-Involved (Criminal Justice) services as an extension of our areas of care. We pride ourselves on helping members of our community recover with dignity, while also focusing on improving their physical health. We make good things possible.