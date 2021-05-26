Black Unicorn Factory Raises $420 Million in Latest Round of Funding, Now Valued at $6.1 Billion
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Unicorn Factory (“BUF”), an African American-owned business development company, is pleased to announce it raised over $420 Million in its last round of funding lead by BarterVentures. Over 68 companies invested in Black Unicorn Factory, raising the BUF’s valuation to $6.1 Billion.
Based in Los Angeles, Black Unicorn Factory, an African American tech startup accelerator, embodies the tagline, “From startups to the stock market,” as it prepares small business startups to go to the New York or Nasdaq Stock Exchanges through its Pre IPO-Startup Accelerator program. Using a new IPO law called the J.O.B.S. Act (Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act), which was passed in 2012 by then President Obama, BUF has helped over 65 startups gear up for the stock market jump. All the companies they’ve worked with are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, have great credit with Dun and Bradstreet, hold a valuation over $50 million and bring in revenue of over $7.5 million. They are all on a clear path to go public within a year of graduating the program.
“We’re incredibly proud and honored to lead the charge in helping startups raise capital and garner interest from investors as they prepare to go public,” said John Stewart, President CEO and Founder of the Black Unicorn Factory. “As one of only three African American-owned unicorn companies in the world, our team is changing the dynamic of the Fintech industry for the better. With the help of Black Unicorn Factory, more BIPOC business owners have access to funding than ever before.”
The term unicorn refers to a technology startup company that is valued at or above $1 billion. According to CB Insights, there are currently around 600 billion unicorns in the world.
Not only does BUF benefit business owners, but it also offers everyday consumers a chance to become investors. Even those without significant funds. Through a one-of-a-kind proprietary program called “Follow Me for Equity,” BUF social media users can now earn equity or stock in Pre IPO companies in the BUF program just by following any of the companies for a year or more.
For more information, visit www.blackunicornfactory.com.
About Black Unicorn Factory
Black Unicorn Factory is located in the LAX area of Los Angeles, California and is founded by a team of Growth Hacking experts lead by one of our nation’s best kept secrets, Johnny Stewart, who is an author, speaker, philanthropist, investor, and serial entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in growth hacking of startups. This African American owned company is a first of its kind and specializes in turning small startups to the public stock market ready Unicorns that are not just valuable but profitable.
