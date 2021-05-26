Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashland
Green Perrysville Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Columbiana
Lisbon Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Crawford
Crawford County
07/17/2020 TO 05/27/2021
Performance Audit
Crestline Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Village of Arcanum
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Palestine
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Huron Joint Recreation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Department of Commerce
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Youthbuild Columbus Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Gallia
Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Green Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Greenfield Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ridgefield Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jackson
Milton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Knox County Family and Children First Council
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Lawrence
South Point Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Licking
Mary Ann Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Logan County Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
City of Youngstown
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Medina
Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Monroe
Monroe County Airport Authority
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Ottawa
Ottawa County Transportation Improvement District
04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Village of Antwerp
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
Jackson Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Trumbull County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
