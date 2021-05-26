For Immediate Release:

May 26, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashland Green Perrysville Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Columbiana Lisbon Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Crawford Crawford County 07/17/2020 TO 05/27/2021 Performance Audit Crestline Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Village of Arcanum 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Palestine 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Huron Joint Recreation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Columbus Baseball Team, Inc. IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Department of Commerce 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Youthbuild Columbus Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Gallia Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Green Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Greenfield Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ridgefield Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jackson Milton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Knox County Family and Children First Council 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Lawrence South Point Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Licking Mary Ann Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Logan County Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning City of Youngstown IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Medina Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Monroe Monroe County Airport Authority IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Ottawa Ottawa County Transportation Improvement District 04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Village of Antwerp 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richland Jackson Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Trumbull County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov