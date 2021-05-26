Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 27, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 26, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ashland

Green Perrysville Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Columbiana

Lisbon Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Crawford County

 

07/17/2020 TO 05/27/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Crestline Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Arcanum

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Palestine

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Huron Joint Recreation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Lancaster Area Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus Baseball Team, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Commerce

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Youthbuild Columbus Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Green Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Greenfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ridgefield Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Milton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Eastern Knox County Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Knox County Family and Children First Council

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

South Point Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Mary Ann Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Youngstown

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County Airport Authority

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ottawa

Ottawa County Transportation Improvement District

 

04/16/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Village of Antwerp

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Jackson Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Trumbull County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

