ICARO™ Partners with Manual do Homem Moderno to Deliver Men’s Lifestyle Content to 50M+ Brazilian Users

ICARO to Deliver Leading Brazilian Men’s Lifestyle Content to TIM NEWS Customers in Brazil

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., (ICARO™), a global digital media and technology company, today announces that it has entered into a media distribution agreement with Manual do Homem Moderno, or “Manual of the Modern Man” (MHM), a leading provider of men's lifestyle, fashion, sports, fitness & wellness digital content distributed throughout Brazil. ICARO’s AI-driven personalized media products will deliver premium digital media content from Manual of the Modern Man to more than 50 million customers in Brazil, including users of leading mobile phone provider TIM Brasil’s newly-launched TIM NEWS app.

“ICARO is excited to announce our new partnership with Brazilian content leader Manual do Homem Moderno, who specializes in best-in-class digital content for fashion-forward successful men,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “MHM leads in content distribution for original male-oriented content in Brazil across digital, video and podcasts, featuring physical and mental health, technology trends, entertainment, sports, men's fashion and lifestyle.

"The partnership with ICARO will provide Manual of the Modern Man with greater reach in the delivery of our content, which directly contributes to our goal of generating discussions on issues relevant to the male audience,” stated Weslley Alves, Head of Commercial Partnerships for Ynvolve Network, MHM’s parent company. "At a time when established platforms have the highest percentage of audience attention on the internet, the emergence of new players such as ICARO, which brings innovation to the market, is extremely important to us."

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks with over 135M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace.

The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About Manual do Homem Moderno

Manual of the Modern Man is the independent publication focused on the most complete male audience in Brazil. The male hub creates original content that aims to generate discussions on relevant issues for the audience, as well as tips on how to live a better life and embrace personal development.

MHM believes that modern man is not a concept that is shaped, nor does it reproduce pre-established standards. The man is the sum of the choices he makes in his day-to-day life. In our content we want to help in the choices, cause reflection and facilitate the male daily life. Our goal here is to talk about the issues that surround us, relevant or not, in a relaxed and opinionated way.

