Local Soccer Fans Can Rejoice | Big Opening Weekend For The USL 2 Mountain Division
Colorado Rush to Start the USL League 2 Fixtures This Week
There has been over 2 years of preparation for this day. We are looking forward to battling with our division opponents over the next several weeks and creating some healthy rivalries in this region”LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is now over as the USL 2 League Mountain Division will begin to roll out the red carpet and commence its upcoming fixtures this weekend. The highlighted games being presented feature the Colorado Rush and Park City Red Wolves FC having back-to-back games, in a double header weekend.
— Joe Webb, CEO
These fixtures will take place Friday night, May 28th, at 7:30 PM MT at Penn Stadium in Englewood. The other fixture will take place Sunday night, May 30th, at 7 PM MT at Denver Christian High School in Lakewood. The Colorado Rush has had two preseason games and is looking likely to be the competition’s dark horse.
“There has been over 2 years of preparation for this day. We are looking forward to battling with our division opponents over the next several weeks and creating some healthy rivalries in this region, said Joe Webb, CEO of Colorado Rush Pro Development. “The staff and players have been working hard and it's finally time to go.”
A big thank you to USL League 2 for its partnership and for helping create a new next-level experience for soccer fanatics all around. Fans can expect promotions from USL 2 Soccer League, Bowlero, Capelli Sport, & Next Level Sports Performance.
Tickets for these events are on sale at rushprodevelopment.com/tix. All purchases will be digital and will be sent via email. We can’t wait to see you there!
Additionally the games will be livestreamed on the Rush Pro Development FaceBook Live Page.
