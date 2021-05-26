Maka Taylor, Economic Research and Development Consultant, Announces Spring, 2022 Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Maka Taylor, a professional consultant who specializes in economic research and development has announced preliminary details of her spring, 2022 conference, her publicist announced today. The event is expected to be held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The exact date and location will be announced later.
The conference is anticipated to cover a range of topics including children, political advances, and race. The focus is single, black women from all walks of life.
Taylor, who resides in Washington, D.C. and is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, says many single, black women are subject to fragmented futures that are powered by their past. She wants to change that narrative and offer solutions that will strengthen the family as a whole.
She believes that women who are divided by different ideologies, economic status, and value systems can convene for the conference despite their differences. She shared the importance of doing so.
“We live in a system that trained us against our best interest,” explained Maka Taylor. “This has to be reformulated, recalibrated and reactivated. It will happen once we are in a space where we can love one another.”
The industry expert added that it’s time for the black woman to take a seat at the table of economic development. When this happens, it will help the family to be recognized as the economic unit it is.
“Maka is a genuine advocate,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Maka Taylor. “Conference attendees can expect invaluable content, insight, and solutions for improving efficiencies in their lives."
Additional information about the conference including speakers, where to register, and attendance are forthcoming. For more information about Maka Taylor, visit MakaTaylor.com. For media inquires and sponsor opportunities, contact Fran Briggs.
