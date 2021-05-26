Update: Royalton Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B201625
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 5/25/21 at 1519
STREET: I89 North
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 15/8
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas Tarr
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Gail Parent
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
Passenger: Victor Parent Jr
Age: 94
Seat Belt? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: AA4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Tuesday night, 5/25/21, the Vermont State Police was informed that Operator #2, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
***Initial news release, 9:13 PM 5/25/21***
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 15/8 northbound. Troopers were advised that a vehicle was traveling southbound on I89 when it crossed the grassy median and struck a vehicle head on that was traveling north in the northbound lane.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were totaled. The operator of vehicle one was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries. The operator of vehicle two sustained critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The passenger of vehicle two was pronounced dead on scene.
Vermont State Police was assisted by South Royalton Rescue, Hartford Rescue, and Sharon Fire Department. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witness the crash or has further information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks
