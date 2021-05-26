Update: Royalton Barracks / Fatal Crash

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B201625

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 5/25/21 at 1519

STREET: I89 North

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 15/8

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicholas Tarr

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Gail Parent

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

Passenger: Victor Parent Jr

Age: 94

Seat Belt? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: AA4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Tuesday night, 5/25/21, the Vermont State Police was informed that Operator #2, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

***Initial news release, 9:13 PM 5/25/21​***

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 15/8 northbound. Troopers were advised that a vehicle was traveling southbound on I89 when it crossed the grassy median and struck a vehicle head on that was traveling north in the northbound lane.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were totaled. The operator of vehicle one was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries. The operator of vehicle two sustained critical injuries and was transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. The passenger of vehicle two was pronounced dead on scene.

Vermont State Police was assisted by South Royalton Rescue, Hartford Rescue, and Sharon Fire Department. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witness the crash or has further information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks

