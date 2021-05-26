COURAGE IGENE COMPLETES IMPACTFUL CONFERENCE
CITY OF DALLAS IMPACTED BY COURAGE IGENE'S GATHERING OF EAGLES CONFERENCE 2021DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERNATIONAL GATHERING OF EAGLES CONFERENCE 2021!
THE CONFERENCE LIKE NO OTHER.
Handwork doesn't go unnoticed and someday reward will follow and reward for work well done is opportunity to do more.
Apostle Courage Igene is a hardworking Sensational servant of God, very brainy, coupled with the wisdom of God to organize the International Annual Program in the US.
The City of Dallas Texas, and its environs was a blast at the just concluded 7 days Conference called International Gathering of Eagles held at All Nations Church, pastored by Apostle Courage Igene.
The atmosphere was conducive as the congregation was thrilled to melodious tunes and rooftop electrifying praise and worship sessions by some psalmists.
Also, Mime sessions was led by Mission to Mime Dance Ministry, a renowned Gospel dance ministry.
Prophetess Beverly Anike, one of the guest Ministers facilitated the conference on the first day, she ministered in an unusual anointing, saying that "What you are going through in life is for a little while", she was accompanied by her husband, Apostle Sean Anike. Minister Betty Johnson was the Guest Psalmist.
As the conference proceeded, other guest ministers unfolded an impacful unction to the participants. Rich word with great power was demonstrated. The likes of Pastor Gedeon Gudi, Rev Cleveth Samuels, Bishop Thomas Ridgley, Dr. Kevin Hull, Pastor Grace Ashu also ministered powerfully.
Psalmist Ryan Horton led a warm worship which left everyone lost in Gods presence and Glory.
The last day of the conference ended in Grace & Glory. God came down in His raw power. It was an All White Glory Service. Series of events was queued amidst exquisite cuisine with sumptuous meal was served as everyone went home rejoicing for the successful International Gathering Of Eagles this year.
As a media practitioner in Nigeria who covers religion beat. I made some research about Apostle Courage Igene. Encomiums and goodwill messages poured in by some of Apostle's followers who from their years of cordial relationship with Apostle Courage from far had remarks about his distinguished personality.
According to Efamoru Donnie, a movie maker extended his goodwill who described Courage Igene "He is very passionate about the gospel. So humble, who teaches God's word with so much boldness".
A lady called Doris David Ali said she watched your International Gathering of Eagles of last year, witnessed how he gifted a car gift to a member remarked that Apostle Courage Igene is a man of excellence, a giver and a philanthropist.
Pastor Enoh Nkanta gave brief remarks about Apostle Courage describing him as a man of spiritual entity, a true man of God who is respected across the globe, taking the word of God to nooks and crannies of the earth.
One of the top bishop in Nigeria whose name will not be mentioned described Apostle Courage Igene as "a kind hearted personality. He is somebody that genuinely fears God. He is a teacher of the word that preaches a balanced theology. A true giver who is never tired to show love to the needy."
