ZE PowerGroup Partners with MRC to Further Expand Data Ecosystem
The Partnership Will Provide Customers with Access to Market Reports on Russia, Ukraine, and the CIS Countries
MRC is delighted to be working with ZE Power Inc and know our customers will share our enthusiasm as they interact with our predictive data on ZEMA”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc.(ZE), a global leader in data integration and analytics, has joined hands with the Market Report Company (MRC) to provide customers with greater choice in petrochemical and energy market data. The company boasts an exceptional global reputation and caters to the unique needs of organizations across industries by introducing new data sources every week. MRC is a recognized regional PRA (Price Reporting Agency) known for preparing pricing and analytical data reports on the markets of Russia, Ukraine, and the CIS countries.
This partnership will help clients worldwide get access to accurate niche data in the chemical and energy sector of a traditionally opaque market. As a result, businesses will be able to leverage valuable market insights to make intelligent, well-informed decisions.
“We are super excited to partner with MRC and expand our global data coverage to include the markets of Russia, Ukraine, and the CIS countries. This partnership will allow our clients in the petrochemical and greater energy industries to stay on top of this evolving market. ZE is always working hard to partner with critical data providers that can add value to our client's business interests.” says Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup.
Ross Linford, the Managing Director at MRC Partners Ltd, has similar thoughts. He states, "Market Report Company (MRC) is delighted to be working with ZE Power Inc and know our customers will share our enthusiasm as they interact with our predictive data on ZEMA. We are excited to welcome new customers looking to navigate a volatile and under-developed commodity sector with our specialist data and insights."
About ZE and ZEMA
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE was declared the Best Data Management Firm by EnergyRisk for 2020 and ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Data Breakthrough award for Cloud EDW Solution of the Year for the second year. In addition, they were awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award two years in a row.
ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.
About MRC
Market Report Company (MRC) has been at the forefront of chemicals business intelligence for the past two decades. Our data-driven solutions, pricing analytics, and local market insight help industry players make more informed decisions across the petrochemicals value chain. Our regional expertise has been developed over the years, working with the companies that matter within Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region. We provide our global supply chain customers with the market pricing, fundamentals, and data analytics they have come to depend on to understand what is really happening in one of the world's most important petrochemical markets.
