I-15 Nightly Ramp Closure at Tropical Parkway May 25-June 4 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close southbound Interstate 15 at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of May 25 and concluding the morning of May 28 in North Las Vegas. (There will be no closures during the Memorial Day weekend). However, closures will resume the night of June 2 and conclude the morning of June 4. Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate.

The temporary overnight closures are needed for lowering falsework on the new eastbound 215 Beltway to northbound Interstate 15 flyover as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.