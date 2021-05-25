Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Indicted

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

May 25, 2021                                                             

                                                                                               

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Indicted

 

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office announced the indictment of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee Cheryl Brady following an investigation by the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit.

 

Cheryl Brady is accused of using her position as an employee of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to steal approximately $37,000 in fees received from the issuance of concealed carry permits and for the performance of criminal background checks.  After discovering that funds were missing, the Jackson County Sheriff requested the assistance of the Special Investigations Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification. 

 

On May 21, 2021 the Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Brady on one count of Theft in Office, a third degree felony, and one count of Grand Theft, a fourth degree felony. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit performed a forensic audit and worked in partnership with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification to investigate the case.  Attorneys in the Special Investigations Unit were appointed as special prosecutors and are prosecuting the case.

 

Following Friday’s charges, Cheryl Brady was arrested and is currently in custody.

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Indicted

