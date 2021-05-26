Skyports adopts Kongsberg Geospatial tool to enhance BVLOS drone deliveries
Kongsberg IRIS Airspace Awareness application will provide flight safety for Skyports to enable beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight operations in the UK
Kongsberg Geospatial’s technology will move us a step closer to implementing permanent drone delivery operations and underscores the viability of drone technology as a practical way to move goods.”OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, and Skyports, a leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), announced today that the Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace situational awareness application has been adopted by Skyports. The technology will be used by Skyports to enhance their BVLOS operations.
— Duncan Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Skyports
The Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace visualization technology enables multiple drones and sensor feeds to be monitored simultaneously by a single operator and provides real-time calculation of aircraft separation and communications line-of-sight to enable BVLOS operations. IRIS also provides advanced real-time 2D and 3D visualization of all airborne track and weather data, as well as cues, alerts and warnings to enable a single operator to understand the complex airspace environment.
“Using drone deliveries within supply chains can create significant time and cost savings, as well as enhance critical services such as healthcare,” said Duncan Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Skyports. “The incorporation of Kongsberg Geospatial’s unique technology will move us a step closer to implementing permanent drone delivery operations and underscores the viability of drone technology as a practical way to move goods, paving the way for wider AAM operations in the near future.”
“We’re very pleased to be working with an experienced UAS services provider like Skyports” said Ranald McGillis, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. “Their expertise in drone delivery flights between medical facilities in the Argyll & Bute region and their ability to manage large-scale projects provides an excellent and very unique use case for our technology.”
Skyports’ drone delivery services have seen great success in the UK and other locations. Recent projects include the UK’s first COVID test drone delivery service in Scotland with the NHS and the operation of an inter-island medical drone delivery service between the Isles of Scilly for Royal Mail.
1. About Kongsberg Geospatial
Based in Ottawa, Canada, Kongsberg Geospatial (https://kongsberggeospatial.com) creates precision real-time software for air traffic control, UxS and military situational awareness. The Company’s products are primarily deployed in solutions for air-traffic control, Command and Control, and air defense. Over nearly three decades of providing dependable performance under extreme conditions, Kongsberg Geospatial has become the leading geospatial technology provider for mission-critical applications where lives are on the line. Kongsberg Geospatial is a subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
Media contact: 1-800-267-2626 or reach us by email at info@kongsberggeospatial.com
2. About Skyports
Skyports is a leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM) and provides the critical link between the ground and the sky. The company designs, builds and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments.
Skyports also provides drone delivery through its logistics arm, Delivery by Skyports, which is already proving the viability of the company’s best-in-class unmanned systems technologies within the medical, e-commerce and logistics sectors. This technology will be essential to the success of the wider Skyports air taxi infrastructure solution.
Based in London, United Kingdom, Skyports has projects operating in multiple continents, including in Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and Africa. Skyports investors include Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP, Irelandia Aviation and Levitate Capital.
Find out more at: www.skyports.net
