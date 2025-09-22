Submit Release
Kongsberg Powers Defence Across Land, Sea, and Air in Canada

From ship systems and missiles to geospatial software and autonomous technologies, Kongsberg in Canada delivers trusted solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces.

With Canada’s deep ties to Norway, another Arctic nation and founding member of NATO, Kongsberg is proud to stand with Canada in defending its sovereignty”
— Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the Royal Canadian Navy’s future River-class destroyers to the Canadian Army’s deployed remote weapon stations, Kongsberg is already woven into the fabric of Canada’s defence. With over 160 employees across the country, Kongsberg in Canada is delivering trusted, battle-proven solutions, developed both in Norway and here at home, to strengthen Canadian sovereignty.

“Kongsberg’s Canadian businesses remain independent, but we are aligned in providing a comprehensive strategy with a common voice to the Canadian Armed Forces and the Government of Canada,” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial. “Together, we bring global expertise and Canadian innovation to the table.”

As a major contributor to the National Shipbuilding Strategy, Kongsberg is equipping the RCN’s River-class destroyers with propulsion, steering, stabilizers, and Replenishment at Sea systems, and arming them with the Naval Strike Missile, NATO’s preferred precision strike weapon. In Ottawa, Kongsberg Geospatial’s TerraLens SDK powers the AEGIS Combat Management System operator interface that will serve both crewed and uncrewed operations at sea.

Kongsberg’s Canadian footprint extends well beyond the Navy:
- Canadian Army: Over 500 PROTECTOR Remote Weapon Stations delivered, enabling protected engagement across multiple weapon types.
- Royal Canadian Air Force: Ready to supply the Joint Strike Missile, the only missile that fits the internal weapons bay of the F-35A.
- Canadian Coast Guard: Supporting Arctic Offshore Patrol Ships with steering gear, propulsion, sonar, and seabed mapping systems.
- Training and Simulation: RCN personnel have used Kongsberg’s bridge and engine room simulators for over 30 years to ensure fleet readiness.
- Autonomous Maritime Systems: The proven HUGIN Superior autonomous underwater vehicle and modular subsea solutions enhance surveillance, threat detection, and Arctic operations.

“With Canada’s deep ties to Norway, another Arctic nation and founding member of NATO, Kongsberg is proud to stand with Canada in defending its sovereignty,” Freed added. “For the next 50 years, we will continue to grow our presence here, combining proven Norwegian technology with made-in-Canada solutions, sustained and supported locally.”

